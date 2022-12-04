Dr. Jeffrey Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dean, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Plaza II11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 703-9758
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Several individuals in my family have been treated by Dr. Dean. We always feel listened to and that we have received the best care. Never had any issues with billing and his office staff has been great also.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1497848055
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- United States Military Academy--West Point
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.