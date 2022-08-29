Dr. Jeffrey Deckey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Deckey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Deckey, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Deckey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Deckey works at
Dr. Deckey's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-9111
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 937-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deckey?
Dr. Deckey is an amazing person, not only an incredible surgeon and doctor. He went above and beyond and something didn't sit with him about my husband's MRI. Over the weekend, he had his own radiologist read it and it confirmed a staph infection in his spine and his bloodstream. Most doctor's would have just read the report and looked at it, but he knew something wasn't right. We are beyond grateful to him! And he did an incredible job on the surgery and everyone involved at the Hoag Orthopedic Institute was top notch and went above and beyond. I think they only hire the best!
About Dr. Jeffrey Deckey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124015235
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deckey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deckey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deckey works at
Dr. Deckey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Deckey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deckey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.