Dr. Jeffrey Dehmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dehmer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dehmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Dehmer's Office Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Dehmer, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
