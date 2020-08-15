Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Deitch, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Deitch works at Tricounty Medical Clinic PC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.