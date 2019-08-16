See All Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Deitz works at Fairfield County Psychiatry in Fairfield, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield County Psychiatry
    1261 Post Rd Ste 200A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 255-0770
  2. 2
    Smith & Deitz LLC
    80 University Pl Fl 3C, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 633-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 49 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1306913785
Education & Certifications

  • Philadelphia Psychoanalytic Institute
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia General Hospital
  • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
  • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

