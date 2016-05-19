Dr. Jeffrey Delo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Delo, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Delo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
AnMed Oncology and Hematology2000 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
I am a current patient of Dr. Delo. I have been so blessed to have him as my Dr. He makes you feel like you are his only patient. He will address all your concerns and not make you feel like you are being rushed out the door. He is very soft spoken, talks gently to my family and speaks in terms I can understand. I would recommend his care to anyone. If my family needed an oncologist he would be who I sent them to.
- YORK HOSPITAL
- YORK HOSPITAL
- WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Delo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delo.
