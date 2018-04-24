Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Health Care Science and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Demain works at Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of Alaska, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.