Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Health Care Science and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Demain works at
Locations
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of Alaska, LLC3841 Piper St Ste T4-054, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great care and a very professional office staff. My appointment required 5 plus hours of testing and the staff even brought me animal cookies and juice in case I was hungry. My appointment took some advance planning as the doctor is well regarded and busy. I was seen in a timely manner and the testing was completed ? on a very specific schedule. I am pleased with the care I received and would recommend this practice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1548201395
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Dayton Children's Hospital
- Dayton Children's Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Health Care Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demain has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Demain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demain.
