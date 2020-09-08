See All Plastic Surgeons in Ormond Beach, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (34)
Map Pin Small Ormond Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Dr. Demercurio works at Florida Center for Plastic Surgery in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demercurio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Center for Plastic Surgery
    26 N Beach St Ste B, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 417-0444
  2. 2
    Florida Center For Plastic Surgery
    1425 Hand Ave Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 882-2042
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174678908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

