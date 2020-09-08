Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demercurio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Demercurio works at
Dr. Demercurio's Office Locations
Florida Center for Plastic Surgery26 N Beach St Ste B, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 417-0444
Florida Center For Plastic Surgery1425 Hand Ave Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 882-2042Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demercurio?
I have had multiple surgeries, due to emergency surgery and had a lot of scarring and adhesions on and inside my abdomen. While there is nothing anyone can do to help adhesions, Dr D did a tummy tuck to remove extra tissue and eliminate the over the gut lap I had going on. That was April 2019. I recently inquired about breast aug and arm lift. He's doing my Aug on the 10th, but didn't want to do the armlift. I trust his judgement. He has a wonderful beside manner and is genuine. If he doesn't want to do it, or thinks it's a bad idea (as much as we'd like to think plastic surgery is a fix all, it isn't), he'll say so. I appreciate honesty. Super excited to see you in 3 days Dr. D!
About Dr. Jeffrey Demercurio, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1174678908
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demercurio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demercurio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demercurio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demercurio works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Demercurio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demercurio.
