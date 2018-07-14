Dr. Demian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
All South Bay Footcare Podiatry Group Inc.23365 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-0202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Hes a terrific doctor!! He takes his time and answered all of my questions.
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922477280
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Demian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demian speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Demian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.