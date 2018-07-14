See All Podiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM

Podiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Demian works at All South Bay Footcare Pod Grp in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All South Bay Footcare Podiatry Group Inc.
    23365 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 326-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2018
    Hes a terrific doctor!! He takes his time and answered all of my questions.
    Robert in San Pedro, CA — Jul 14, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Demian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1922477280
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demian works at All South Bay Footcare Pod Grp in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Demian’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Demian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

