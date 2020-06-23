Dr. Denham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Wes J. Powell MD Inc.950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-6113
I wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you for the fantastic care Dr. Denham provides to our Residents from Silverado Azusa ,Your quality and integrity and, more fundamentally, as a person, shine through. As you walk in you are greeted by the smiles of you exceptional and professional team. Denise ,Always brings a wave of peace and kindness to the your office . Thank you all for being dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate professionals ! always going above and beyond and work tirelessly towards a healthy outcome. For that and more Thank you all ! Sincerely, Zoila Castellanos (Silverado SV Azusa)
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Denham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denham speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.
