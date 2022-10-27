Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Deppen, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Deppen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.



Dr. Deppen works at Lansing Surgical Associates in Lansing, MI with other offices in Charlotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.