Dr. Jeffrey Deren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Deren, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Deren, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Deren, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deren works at
Dr. Deren's Office Locations
-
1
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic3451 Technological Ave Ste 15, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 380-8705
-
2
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orlando Health1900 N Alafaya Trl Ste 900, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 380-8705
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deren?
Best Orthopedic doctor! I completely trust him. Great Staff. Carpal tunnel in both arms, 2 trigger fingers and 2 fusions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Deren, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790784544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deren works at
Dr. Deren has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.