Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University - St. Louis MO and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Dietrich works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    102 Morgan Pl, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0721
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    180 Wingo Way Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0720
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    2090 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylaxis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Food Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Food Allergy
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Blood Allergy Testing
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Airborne Allergies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergen Immunotherapy
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Angioedema
Ant Sting
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asthma-Related Cough
Athlete's Foot
Bee Sting Allergy
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Cough
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Deviated Septum
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Exercise-Induced Anaphylaxis
Exercise-Induced Asthma
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing
Eye Infections
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Grass Pollen Allergy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Immunotherapy
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insect Bites and Stings
Insect Sting Allergies
Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) Treatment
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Methacholine Challenge Testing
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Penicillin Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Rhinoscopy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Skin Allergy
Sleep Apnea
Spirometry
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528049780
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center - San Antonio Texas
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Willford Hall Med Ctr|Wright State University - Dayton OH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University - St. Louis MO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dietrich has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

