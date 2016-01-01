Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University - St. Louis MO and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Dietrich works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Allergy & Asthma102 Morgan Pl, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0721
-
2
Charleston Allergy & Asthma180 Wingo Way Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 487-0720
-
3
Charleston Allergy & Asthma2090 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 560-5389
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dietrich?
About Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528049780
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center - San Antonio Texas
- Willford Hall Med Ctr|Wright State University - Dayton OH
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University - St. Louis MO
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietrich works at
Dr. Dietrich has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.