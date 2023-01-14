Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dietz's Office Locations
-
1
New England Hand Associates PC761 Worcester Rd Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 460-3291
-
2
New England Hand Associates321 Fortune Blvd Ste 104, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 872-7881
-
3
New England Hand Associates54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (508) 872-7881
-
4
New England Hand Associates113 Littleton Rd Ste 208, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (508) 872-7881
-
5
Milford Regional Medical Center14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 473-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Dietz multiple times over the past 5+ Years and would recommend to anyone for any hand issues. He’s always been professional, personable, compassionate and explains everything until you understand it. He is very knowledgeable about all things shoulders and hands. My daughter has also seen Dr Jurist in the same office and he was just as good.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376679951
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
