Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dillow, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Dillow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Dillow works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.