See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NY U.

Dr. Ditesheim works at Jeffrey A Ditesheim MD in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ditesheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey A Ditesheim MD
    9336 Blakeney Centre Dr Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 542-8686

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ditesheim?

Feb 27, 2022
Many thanks to Dr. Ditesheim and his Awesome Staff for the Excellent, Professional Care they provided to me, from my initial Consultation through to Surgery and Recovery. Dr. Ditesheim is a Great Surgeon and is a Compassionate person. He listens carefully to his patients and provides reliable information about the different Cosmetic Procedures based on Safety and Patient Satisfaction. I highly recommend him for any Cosmetic Surgical Procedure. He did an Amazing and Wonderful job on me. I am Grateful and Happy with the way I look and feel about Myself !!! Thank you so much for taking an Exceptional Good Care of Me !!!
Lilliam E Correa — Feb 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ditesheim to family and friends

Dr. Ditesheim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ditesheim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780660019
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mass Gen Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • NY U
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditesheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ditesheim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ditesheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ditesheim works at Jeffrey A Ditesheim MD in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ditesheim’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditesheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditesheim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditesheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditesheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.