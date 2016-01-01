Dr. Jeffrey Ditzell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ditzell, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ditzell, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
Dr. Ditzell works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Ditzell Psychiatry, PLLC65 Broadway Ste 901, New York, NY 10006 Directions (646) 751-7908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditzell?
About Dr. Jeffrey Ditzell, DO
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821112772
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditzell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditzell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.