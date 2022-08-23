Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Dodson works at
Locations
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
- 2 399 EMILY DR, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 624-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Routine first dermatology check up. A good review and explanations that were reassuring.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649212903
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
