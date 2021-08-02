Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Donaldson Plastic Surgery92 N High St Ste 260, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 442-7610
Donaldson Plastic Surgery4661 Sawmill Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 442-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had Gynecomastia surgery and he absolutely nailed it. No scars and no imperfections. Posting because I remember wishing more people would leave reviews on this surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Paces Plastic Surgery
- Maine Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
