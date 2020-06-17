Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Donis works at
Dr. Donis' Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 180 East Hartsdale Avenue180 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 725-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donis?
I highly recommend Dr Donis, I was referred to him years ago. He is caring, knowledgeable and a wonderful doctor. My husband went to him recently with some disabling pain on the bottom of his foot, hours later the pain was completely gone.
About Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1659356426
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donis works at
Dr. Donis speaks Spanish.
Dr. Donis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.