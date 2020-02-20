Dr. Jeffrey Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Donohue, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
BodyLogicMD of Atlanta2941 Piedmont Rd NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 777-9332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
BodyLogicMD of Birmingham1024 EDENTON ST, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 289-8811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Donahue and his staff are truly incredible. I have been a patient for many years. My early 40's became a challenge for me with a hectic career, raising a family, etc. Dr. Donahue's treatment plan including hormones and some supplements turned my life around. Amazing with the right hormonal balance, my life made sense. I smile more often and I worry less. This testimony is heartfelt and true or I wouldn't be submitting a review.
- Integrative Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Al College Comm Health Scis
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donohue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donohue speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
