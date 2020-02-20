Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Donohue, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Donohue, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Donohue works at BodyLogicMD of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.