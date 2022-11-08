See All Gastroenterologists in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Douglass works at The Oregon Clinic Gastroenterology in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Newberg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology South at Tualatin
    19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-3750
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology Associates
    10000 SE Main St Ste 342, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-4820
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology South at Newberg
    879 N Providence Dr, Newberg, OR 97132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-3750
    Monday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Hemorrhoids

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Douglass listened to my many symptoms with intention and care. He took thorough notes of my history. He offered some ideas and made a comprehensive plan for testing and even mentioned things that other G.I. Drs haven’t . I never felt rushed and for the first time in a long time, even hopeful.
    — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487611984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Internship
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
