Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Douglass works at The Oregon Clinic Gastroenterology in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Newberg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.