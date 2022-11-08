Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Douglass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Gastroenterology South at Tualatin19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-3750
Advanced Urology Associates10000 SE Main St Ste 342, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 692-4820
Gastroenterology South at Newberg879 N Providence Dr, Newberg, OR 97132 Directions (503) 692-3750Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Dr. Douglass listened to my many symptoms with intention and care. He took thorough notes of my history. He offered some ideas and made a comprehensive plan for testing and even mentioned things that other G.I. Drs haven’t . I never felt rushed and for the first time in a long time, even hopeful.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglass has seen patients for Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.
