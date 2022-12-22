Dr. Jeffrey Downing, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Downing, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Downing, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Downing works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Casselberry2911 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 300, Casselberry, FL 32707 Directions (407) 699-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downing?
Great bedside manner and takes his time. His true professionalism was clear and present. I have total confidence in Dr. Downing
About Dr. Jeffrey Downing, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538133715
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando|Florida Hospital Medical Center Program
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downing accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downing works at
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.