Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Draughn, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Draughn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Draughn works at Centennial Women's Group - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.