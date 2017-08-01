Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Draves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Festus, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Draves works at BJC Medical Group at Festus in Festus, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.