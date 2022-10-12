Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Dugas works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.