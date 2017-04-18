Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dungan works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.