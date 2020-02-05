Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They graduated from UT Health Science Center and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Durgin works at
Locations
-
1
Basin Surgical1811 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (806) 894-4963
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durgin?
Great
About Dr. Jeffrey Durgin, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1598750424
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- UT Health Science Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durgin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durgin works at
Dr. Durgin speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Durgin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durgin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.