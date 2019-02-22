Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Valley, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Eakin works at Specialty Surgery of Utah - West Valley in West Valley, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.