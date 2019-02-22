Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Valley, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Specialty Surgery of Utah - West Valley3336 S 4155 Ste 306, West Valley, UT 84120 Directions (801) 964-3855
Jeffrey Eakin M.D. West Valley City Location3336 S Pioneer Pkwy, Salt Lake City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 964-3855Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Dr. Eakin is very thorough, competent with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend him and his entire team for bariatric surgery.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932308822
- Ohio State U Hosp Med Ctr
- River
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University
- General Surgery
Dr. Eakin speaks Spanish.
