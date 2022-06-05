Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital2905 W Warner Rd Ste 20, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 962-9121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I met with Dr. EdelsteIn two times before deciding he’d be my choice for my eye enucleation. I had met with other surgeons in an effort to decide which procedure was right for me. On my second visit Dr. EdelsteIn explained a different idea that other surgeons hadn’t offered. It sounded like just what I needed. My husband and I believed this procedure was the best. Dr. EdelsteIn used Dignity Arizona Specialty Hospital for his surgeries. They are adjacent to his office in Chandler, AZ. My surgery was scheduled within 2 weeks. The surgery went smooth, and the staff at Dignity was outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. EdelsteIn.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
