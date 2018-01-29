See All Urologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD

Urology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.

Dr. Ehreth works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ehreth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Pediatrics - Pediatric Urology
    9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-2833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Chordee
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Chordee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ehreth?

    Jan 29, 2018
    Excellent care throughout the process of diagnosing the problem through surgery to repair. All Staff were kind, polite, and pleasant.
    Olivia S in Sumter, SC — Jan 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ehreth to family and friends

    Dr. Ehreth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ehreth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962431304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehreth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehreth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehreth works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ehreth’s profile.

    Dr. Ehreth has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehreth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehreth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehreth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.