Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Palmetto Health-USC Pediatrics - Pediatric Urology9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-2833
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent care throughout the process of diagnosing the problem through surgery to repair. All Staff were kind, polite, and pleasant.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962431304
- University Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Ehreth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehreth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehreth has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehreth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehreth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehreth.
