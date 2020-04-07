Dr. Jeffrey Eifler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eifler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Eifler, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Eifler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Elkhart Podiatry Foot & Ankle Clinic1723 E Bristol St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 264-7180
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-1110
Plymouth Medical Center1915 Lake Ave, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 842-4763
Riverpointe Surgery Center500 Arcade Ave Ste 100, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-6458
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Eifler is a very good doctor that makes someone feel at home. great personality
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003178690
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Eifler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eifler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eifler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eifler has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eifler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eifler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eifler.
