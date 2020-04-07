Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Eifler, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Eifler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eifler works at Elkhart Podiatry Clinic in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.