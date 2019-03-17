Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.
Locations
Jeffrey Ellenberg DMD, PA1430 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 Directions (727) 287-4799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Multiple visits, to Dr. Ellenberg’s office, has resulted in my teeth and gums feeling healthy, and my smile feeling bright! Dr. E and his Staff are First-Rate! ??
About Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1114026572
Education & Certifications
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
