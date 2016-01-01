Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelsgjerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urologic Surgical Pathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building, 400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic, 115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636. Monday 7:45am - 5:00pm, Thursday 7:45am - 5:00pm
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Urologic Surgical Pathology
33 years of experience
English
Male
NPI: 1487682381
Residency: University Of Ne Med Center
Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School
- Urology
Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Essentia Health-Deer River
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Dr. Engelsgjerd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Online scheduling available with Dr. Engelsgjerd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Engelsgjerd offers telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelsgjerd. Overall rating: 5.0.
