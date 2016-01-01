Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urologic Surgical Pathology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Engelsgjerd works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.