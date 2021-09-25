Dr. English has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey English, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey English, MD
Dr. Jeffrey English, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. English works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. English's Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2270
-
2
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 732-7089
-
3
Emory Aesthetic Center3200 Downwood Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-0205
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. English?
I always recommend Dr. English to anyone with MS. I totally trust Dr. English to make the best decisions for my MS treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey English, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508856790
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English works at
Dr. English has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.