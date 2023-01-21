See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Engorn, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Engorn, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Engorn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Engorn works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida
    2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 334-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Engorn, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609289099
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Engorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engorn works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Engorn’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Engorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

