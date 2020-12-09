Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Jeffrey Epstein, MD, PA in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.