Dr. Jeffrey Erwin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Erwin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Marysville, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Erwin works at
Locations
Jeffrey L Erwin DDS7825 47TH AVE NE, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (360) 218-2706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Erwin, DDS
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erwin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Erwin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erwin works at
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwin.
