Dr. Jeffrey Everett, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Everett, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Everett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Everett's Office Locations
Indiana University1801 Senate Blvd Ste 3300, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 923-1787
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My Name is Brians,Dr.. Everett performed my aortic valve replacement Into sep. 2016, Heart is And Excellent Surgeon, Recommend Tire everyone?? Heart Saved My Life
About Dr. Jeffrey Everett, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
