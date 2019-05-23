See All Psychiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Fabacher, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fabacher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Fabacher works at Behavioral Medicine Associates in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine Associates of Sw Florida PA
    700 2nd Ave N Ste 302, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-8188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Fabacher, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1376634972
Education & Certifications

  • The Menninger Clin
  • Ochsner Fdn Hospital
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Fabacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fabacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fabacher works at Behavioral Medicine Associates in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fabacher’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabacher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

