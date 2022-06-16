See All General Surgeons in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Falk works at Michigan Breast Specialists in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Falk's Office Locations

  1
    Ascension Medical Group Michigan Breast Specialist- Grosse Pointe
    19229 Mack Ave Ste 38, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 647-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Falk was very thorough with a great bedside manner. He answered all my questions and allowed me to make an informed decision for myself. He supported my decision and followed up with me with test results in a timely manner. The office staff went above and beyond
    Susan — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700859055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Willaim Beaumont Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falk works at Michigan Breast Specialists in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. View the full address on Dr. Falk’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

