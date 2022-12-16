See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Moffitt

Dr. Farma works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900
  2. 2
    Suburban Community Hospital
    2701 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 369-2427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Aggressive Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Angiotropic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chondroid Melanoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Congenital Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Desmoplastic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Metastatic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Desmoid Disease, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 16, 2022
    A great surgeon, a compassionate and caring physician, who is highly respected among his peers. He came highly recommended to me by my father's prostate surgeon. In two months my surgery will have been two years ago and I am still cancer free. I have received nothing but great care from Dr. Farma, his staff and everyone else at Fox Chase.
    George S. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Farma, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1417142795
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt
    • Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Tufts U
    • General Surgery
