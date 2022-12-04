Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Farnese and Farnese Mds109 NEWARK POMPTON TPKE, Little Falls, NJ 07424 (973) 890-0330
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is thorough, friendly, and I feel like I’m being well cared for
About Dr. Jeffrey Farnese, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1730269994
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital & Medical Center
- Englewood Hosp|Englewood Hospital
- St George's University
Dr. Farnese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.