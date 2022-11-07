See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Farnum works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farnum's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Urology Associates
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 365, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 07, 2022
About Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992140081
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farnum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Farnum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farnum works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farnum’s profile.

Dr. Farnum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

