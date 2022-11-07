Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Farnum's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Urology Associates18220 State Highway 249 Ste 365, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Farnum at new Willowbrook Methodist location. Found him to have the traits you would want in a new doctor. He was knowledgeable, compassionate, and concerned. He was responsive to questions and made me feel that my health was important to him. As a person, he was friendly and reached out to understand me and my issues. I left feeling this was a good decision in selecting a new doctor. No one should hesitate in selecting Dr. Farnum.
About Dr. Jeffrey Farnum, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992140081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farnum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farnum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.