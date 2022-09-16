Dr. Jeffrey Farricielli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farricielli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Farricielli, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Farricielli, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Farricielli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Regenerative Medicine1131 Queensborough Blvd Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 901-2145Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farricielli?
We followed Dr. Farricielli from Myrtle Beach to Mt. Pleasent. He is so kind and patient. My daughter sees him because he is the only one who can help her with CRPS. My knees are terrible and he keeps me walking.
About Dr. Jeffrey Farricielli, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1730315813
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern / Parkland Hospital
- University Of Florida, Shands Teaching Hospital
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farricielli accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farricielli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farricielli works at
Dr. Farricielli has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farricielli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farricielli speaks Italian and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Farricielli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farricielli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farricielli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farricielli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.