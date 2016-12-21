Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Fein works at Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd. in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.