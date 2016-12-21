Dr. Jeffrey Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Fein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd.13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 340, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3840
Banner health group9780 S ESTRELLA PKWY, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (623) 474-8101Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fein is a consummate professional with a firm grasp on up to date procedures and knowledge. A very personable man.
- English
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
