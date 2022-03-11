See All Plastic Surgeons in Clermont, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Feiner works at Feiner Plastic Surgery in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Feiner Plastic Surgery
    2020 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 349-8500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr. Feiner AND his staff are superb! They are the most caring and compassionate medical providers I have ever experienced in a lot of years and a lot of providers (and I'm a retired MD). Not only is his expertise and professionalism above board but he has an uncommon level of kindness and compassion. I can only give the very highest of all ratings in every division of ratings for him.
    An MD patient — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649316837
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Feiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feiner works at Feiner Plastic Surgery in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feiner’s profile.

    Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

