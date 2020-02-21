See All Otolaryngologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feinfield works at Ear Nose & Throat Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Feinfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bella Vista ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery
    555 Marin St Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 494-4797
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feinfield?

    Feb 21, 2020
    I had years of breathing issues with blocked nostrils. Had surgery in West Hills and that did very little good. Dr Feinfeld was recommended by a conworker - he solved my problem!
    — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feinfield to family and friends

    Dr. Feinfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feinfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740372028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Usc Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinfield works at Ear Nose & Throat Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feinfield’s profile.

    Dr. Feinfield has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.