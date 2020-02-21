Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feinfield's Office Locations
Bella Vista ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery555 Marin St Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 494-4797Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had years of breathing issues with blocked nostrils. Had surgery in West Hills and that did very little good. Dr Feinfeld was recommended by a conworker - he solved my problem!
About Dr. Jeffrey Feinfield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1740372028
Education & Certifications
- Usc Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Feinfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinfield has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinfield speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinfield.
