Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Solutions8527 Village Dr Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 590-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinstein?
The doctor always listens to me. And he puts my mind at ease. Make sure everything is correct. And last year when I was so sick and struggling, he brought me back my health. And he is sincere in his work. If you have RA he will take care of you. Trust me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Feinstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609867241
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology Fellowship At Wilford Hall Medical Center
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu|Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.