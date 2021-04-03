Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Ent. Associates of Westerly Ltd.17 Wells St Ste 201, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-2033
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman was the only physician That was able to diagnose my problem after multiple attempts. He had to do a very difficult revision surgery previously performed by another doctor and did so with great care and success. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing an otolaryngologist in the area.
About Dr. Jeffrey Feldman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538250337
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.